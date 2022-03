Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 10:39 Hits: 2

The risk that the ongoing conflict will cause devastating radiation leaks from Ukraine’s nuclear power plants is bad enough. But with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons if the West tries to intervene militarily, could an already horrific conventional war become something far worse?

