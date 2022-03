Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 00:47 Hits: 18

Mariupol's city council says Russia bombed an art school where 400 civilians were sheltering. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the siege of the port city as a "war crime." Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-mariupol-school-sheltering-civilians-hit-by-bomb-live-updates/a-61188441?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf