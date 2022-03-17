Mali's ruling junta orders suspension of FRANCE 24 and RFI

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 11:30 Hits: 5

Mali's ruling miltary junta on Wednesday night ordered the suspension of FRANCE 24 television and RFI radio in the country, accusing the French public news service of reporting "false allegations" of abuse by the Malian army. In its response, France Médias Monde, the parent company of the two news organisations, said it deplored the decision and protested against the junta's "unfounded accusations".

