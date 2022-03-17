The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mali's ruling junta orders suspension of FRANCE 24 and RFI

Category: World Hits: 5

Mali's ruling junta orders suspension of FRANCE 24 and RFI Mali's ruling miltary junta on Wednesday night ordered the suspension of FRANCE 24 television and RFI radio in the country, accusing the French public news service of reporting "false allegations" of abuse by the Malian army. In its response, France Médias Monde, the parent company of the two news organisations, said it deplored the decision and protested against the junta's "unfounded accusations".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220317-mali-s-ruling-junta-orders-suspension-of-france-24-and-rfi

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version