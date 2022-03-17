The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Russian in exile over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘I hate this war’

Category: World Hits: 6

Russian in exile over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘I hate this war’ On the same day Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced his country had launched an offensive against Ukraine, Sergei* boarded a western-bound plane and flew out of his native Saint Petersburg. Three weeks into the war, Sergei, along with tens of thousands of his countrymen, is getting used to the idea that he may never go home again. “I hate this war,” he told FRANCE 24.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220317-russian-in-exile-over-putin-s-invasion-of-ukraine-i-hate-this-war

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version