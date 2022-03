Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 18:02 Hits: 6

Ukraine’s resilience in the face of Russia’s military onslaught has been much noted. But veterans of the long conflict in Syria tell of brutal Russian tactics that crush resilience.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2022/0318/Bombed-hospitals-crushed-cities.-What-Syrians-recognize-in-Ukraine?icid=rss