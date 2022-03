Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 13:20 Hits: 4

Ruthless trade and financial sanctions against Russia may be morally satisfying for Western politicians and their constituents, but that doesn't mean they will be effective. In fact, the historical record suggests that such measures are often self-defeating and politically dangerous.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/russia-trade-sanctions-ineffective-with-high-costs-by-pinelopi-koujianou-goldberg-2022-03