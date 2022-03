Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 09:20 Hits: 6

In response to the Ukraine war, European leaders have not only taken steps like halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and excluding some Russian banks from SWIFT, but also pledged to build shared capacity for defense and foreign policy. But building a common defense capacity will require the EU to build shared economic capacity.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/eu-economic-response-to-ukraine-war-by-lucrezia-reichlin-2022-03