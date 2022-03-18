War in Ukraine: Ukrainian presidential adviser says Zelensky is 'ready' to talk to Putin

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 16:40 Hits: 8

Igor Zhovkva is the deputy head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and also his chief diplomatic adviser. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Zhovkva underlined Zelensky's willingness to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, but stressed that Russia had until now rejected such an offer. Zhovkva also said that Ukraine wants "guarantees" from the United States and major European powers regarding its future security.

