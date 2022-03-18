The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian presidential adviser says Zelensky is 'ready' to talk to Putin

Category: World Hits: 8

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian presidential adviser says Zelensky is 'ready' to talk to Putin Igor Zhovkva is the deputy head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and also his chief diplomatic adviser. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Zhovkva underlined Zelensky's willingness to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, but stressed that Russia had until now rejected such an offer. Zhovkva also said that Ukraine wants "guarantees" from the United States and major European powers regarding its future security.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20220318-ukrainian-presidential-advisor-says-zelensky-is-ready-to-talk-to-putin

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version