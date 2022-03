Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 09:44 Hits: 4

A Supreme Court judge in Brazil ruled to block popular messaging application Telegram nationwide, barring one of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's favourite communication channels, in a decision published Friday.

