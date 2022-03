Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 23:12 Hits: 17

After a Supreme Court decision granting same-sex couples the right to marry nationwide, Kim Davis, a Kentucky county clerk who has a religious objection to same-sex marriage, stopped issuing all marriage licenses.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2022/0319/Federal-judge-Denial-of-same-sex-marriage-license-violated-rights?icid=rss