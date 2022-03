Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 16:08 Hits: 5

The Bosnian court rejected former Bosnian Serb Army soldier Bozidar Perisic’s appeal against his ten-year prison sentence for killing two Bosniak men in a village near Rogatica during the war in 1992.

