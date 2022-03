Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 10:09 Hits: 4

As government hails the arrest for fraud of former PM Boyko Borissov, member of his former ruling GERB party accuse the authorities of conducting a political vendetta – and predict more arrests.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/03/18/bulgarian-politics-divided-over-former-pm-borissovs-arrest/