Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 09:55 Hits: 5

As a paranoid dictator, Vladimir Putin has survived by eliminating anyone who could pose a threat to him. But now that he has triggered the survival instinct of Europe and the broader West, the world is entering a dangerous new phase of existential conflict.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-and-putin-now-in-geopolitical-fight-for-survival-by-mark-leonard-2022-03