Friday, 18 March 2022

Despite massive Western economic sanctions against Russia, the chance that they will lead to President Vladimir Putin's ouster, or even to a drastic change in Russian policy toward Ukraine, is much lower than most people suppose. It is far more likely that punishing will neither stop the war nor secure the peace.

