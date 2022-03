Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 12:51 Hits: 13

Nearly a million East Timorese voted for a new president amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty in Asia's youngest nation. Leading candidates have vowed to end the political impasse.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/east-timor-votes-for-a-new-president-amid-political-deadlock/a-61184919?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf