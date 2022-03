Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 15:28 Hits: 18

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the Ukraine invasion as a "turning point for the world" and said it would be a mistake to normalize ties with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Follow DW for the latest.

