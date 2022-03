Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 14:42 Hits: 20

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, docking their Soyuz capsule with the outpost for a mission that continues a 20-year shared Russian-U.S. presence in orbit despite tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

