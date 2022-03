Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 15:37 Hits: 21

Finland has traditionally walked a careful line of neutrality to avoid confrontation with its Russian neighbour. But the war in Ukraine is changing public attitudes, and joining NATO is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility.

