Russian President Vladimir Putin led a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium Friday to praise his troops fighting in Ukraine. Mr. Putin emphasized Russian troops are fighting “Nazism” to prevent “genocide,” a claim emphatically denied by leaders around the globe.

