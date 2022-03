Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 12:40 Hits: 6

Human rights watchdog the Albania Helsinki Committee criticised the arrests of around 200 protesters for participating in “illegal gatherings” across the country last week against fuel and food price increases.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/03/18/albanian-police-criticised-for-large-scale-arrests-at-protests/