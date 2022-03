Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 12:25 Hits: 4

Although Germany's three-party coalition government inherited multiple brewing crises when it came to power 100 days ago, it has risen to the occasion in many ways. But with each of the parties already having had to abandon some of its core principles, maintaining unity will be an ongoing challenge.

