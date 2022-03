Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 13:54 Hits: 5

In the face of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Europe’s leaders have been scrambling to devise “smart sanctions” – measures that inflict maximum pain on Russia and minimal pain on the EU. A tariff on gas imports from Russia has a lot to recommend it.

