Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 22:05 Hits: 3

The assembly of Republika Srpska, Bosnia's Serbian entity, has adopted proposals for the central Bosnian parliament on ways to counter economic challenges faced by the country, which is going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bosnian-serbs-economic-proposals/31760186.html