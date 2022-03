Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 07:06 Hits: 31

Many Germans are calling for an immediate ban on Russian gas and oil imports. Nemanja Rujevic says that would only harm Germany and have no impact on the war in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-freezing-in-our-homes-won-t-help-ukraine/a-61174820?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf