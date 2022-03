Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 07:10 Hits: 15

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's trip was the latest sign of rapprochement between Syria and other Arab states. The UAE's de facto ruler welcomed Assad, saying Syria was "a fundamental pillar of Arab security."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/syria-s-assad-visits-uae-in-first-trip-to-arab-state-since-civil-war/a-61183378?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf