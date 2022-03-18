Odessa ‘turned into a fortress’ as city readies for war

Category: World Hits: 5With its ornate architecture and striking sea views, Odessa has been called the "Pearl of the Black Sea". Now though, the Ukrainian city has been "turned into a fortress", according to its mayor, as residents prepare for a possible assault by invading Russian forces, with barricades, anti-tank obstacles and sandbags scattered throughout the once bustling streets to protect the city's treasured monuments.
