Odessa ‘turned into a fortress’ as city readies for war

Odessa ‘turned into a fortress’ as city readies for war With its ornate architecture and striking sea views, Odessa has been called the "Pearl of the Black Sea". Now though, the Ukrainian city has been "turned into a fortress", according to its mayor, as residents prepare for a possible assault by invading Russian forces, with barricades, anti-tank obstacles and sandbags scattered throughout the once bustling streets to protect the city's treasured monuments.

