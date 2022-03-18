Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 18:10 Hits: 7

"It cannot be that an autocrat attacks a sovereign country which has the right to the integrity of its territory." That's the firm response directed at Russia from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Speaking exclusively to FRANCE 24 about the war in Ukraine, the EU leader added that "democracy is standing up against autocracy and therefore we stand as one".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/talking-europe/20220318-democracy-is-standing-up-against-autocracy-in-ukraine-eu-s-von-der-leyen-says