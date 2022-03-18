The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

'Democracy is standing up against autocracy' in Ukraine, EU's von der Leyen says

Category: World Hits: 7

'Democracy is standing up against autocracy' in Ukraine, EU's von der Leyen says "It cannot be that an autocrat attacks a sovereign country which has the right to the integrity of its territory." That's the firm response directed at Russia from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Speaking exclusively to FRANCE 24 about the war in Ukraine, the EU leader added that "democracy is standing up against autocracy and therefore we stand as one".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/talking-europe/20220318-democracy-is-standing-up-against-autocracy-in-ukraine-eu-s-von-der-leyen-says

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version