Published on Friday, 18 March 2022

Russia’s crackdown on journalists, dissidents and critics of the war in Ukraine is pushing many people to flee the country, fearing arrest. FRANCE 24 spoke to four Russians who found refuge in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, after voicing their opposition to Vladimir Putin’s war.

