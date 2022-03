Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 06:11 Hits: 18

Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal for meaningful talks with Moscow on Saturday to end the war as Russia said its soldiers had entered the centre of the besieged city of Mariupol, "tightening the noose" around the key port.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220319-live-ukraine-s-zelensky-calls-for-fresh-talks-russia-says-entered-besieged-mariupol-centre