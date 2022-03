Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 20:41 Hits: 9

Though known for gridlock, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously this week to make daylight saving time permanent. But its unanimity isn’t shared across the nation.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2022/0318/Spring-forward.-Fall-back.-Will-Senate-vote-get-rid-of-that?icid=rss