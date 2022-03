Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 16:03 Hits: 7

North Macedonia’s small opposition Left party has drawn blistering criticism for supporting Russia's view of the war in Ukraine and parroting its terminology about a 'special military operation'.

