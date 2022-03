Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 16:04 Hits: 6

The multilateral sanctions imposed on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine will severely reduce Russians' standard of living and their country’s geopolitical leverage. If the Kremlin had an ounce of sense, it would see the eventual outcome now, and call off its unprovoked war.

