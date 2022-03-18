US House Passes Bill Ending Normal Trade Relations With Russia

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 10:12 Hits: 15

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill this Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia, in a new effort by U.S. lawmakers to further punish Moscow for its military operations in Ukraine.

The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act, which passed with an almost unanimous vote of 424-8, will grant the president the power to increase tariffs on both target nations until January 1, 2024, CNN reported.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Biden, the new bill would suspend normal trade relations with both Moscow and Belarus, which may lead to the application of tariffs above the World Trade Organization standards.

Support for that measure comes just a day after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asked Congress in a virtual speech for increased sanctions against Russia, more military aid and the establishment of a no-fly zone.

Going further than US president Joe Biden’s import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia’s status in the World Trade Organisation (WTO). https://t.co/YK3B2RVaU3 March 10, 2022

President Joe Biden announced the past week that the U.S., along with the G7 and European Union, would call for revoking “most favored nation” status for Moscow, referred to as permanent normal trade relations in the United States.

The steady barrage of sanctions being adopted against Russia has displaced domestic problems from the U.S. politicians´ agenda, while providing the Ukrainian army with funds to cover armament, intelligence, and cybersecurity expenses at taxpayer's expense.

Moscow, on the other hand, said that Washington’s constant military support for Kyiv will not ease the end of its military operation, whose goals are precisely to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine.

