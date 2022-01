Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 January 2022 09:16 Hits: 9

Most cases of the mysterious health condition, dubbed "Havana Syndrome", are unlikely to have been caused by a foreign power, according to an interim CIA report cited by the US media.

