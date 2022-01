Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 January 2022 08:54 Hits: 8

Maxwell has been convicted on five counts of sex trafficking by a New York court, and is expected to be sentenced in June. But her lawyers demand a retrial over one of the jurors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/epstein-associate-ghislaine-maxwell-requests-retrial/a-60490413?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf