Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 January 2022 08:49 Hits: 5

As relations between France and Mali sour rapidly, Paris is wondering whether it is time to stop providing military backup to a country run by a junta that has defied the international community.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220120-france-mulls-ending-military-support-for-mali-as-relations-with-junta-worsen