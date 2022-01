Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 January 2022 08:49 Hits: 8

The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga Thursday, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific kingdom off from the rest of the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220120-first-humanitarian-flights-from-australia-new-zealand-land-in-tsunami-hit-tonga