Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 January 2022 08:48 Hits: 7

On Wednesday (Jan 19), Penang Smart Parking (PSP) users saw that their balance was RM4.40 regardless of their actual balance in the app. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/true-or-not/2022/01/20/quickcheck-was-a-parking-payment-system-recently-hit-by-a-cyber-attack