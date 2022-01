Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 15:02 Hits: 2

PARIS (Reuters) - French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday. Read full story

