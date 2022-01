Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 19:27 Hits: 9

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland does not plan to join NATO in the near future but is ready to stand with its European allies and United States by imposing tough sanctions on Russia if it attacks Ukraine, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday. Read full story

