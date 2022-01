Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 19:44 Hits: 10

BRASILIA (Reuters) -COVID-19 infections are reaching new peaks in the Americas with 7.2 million new cases and more than 15,000 COVID-related deaths in the last week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/20/coronavirus-spreading-like-never-before-in-americas-health-agency-says