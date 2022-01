Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 10:35 Hits: 1

For years, the European Central Bank has been succumbing to political interests and pursuing objectives beyond the scope of its primary mandate: maintaining price stability. But now that inflationary pressures are building, the ECB’s credibility is on the line.

