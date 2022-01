Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 12:11 Hits: 2

By significantly shortening the life of Asia’s coal-fired power plants, the new Energy Transition Mechanism will unlock new investment in sustainable and renewable sources of power. This model will help to solve the region’s climate challenges, and can potentially be scaled and exported around the world.

