Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Kazakhstan's leaders have taken further steps to replace government officials and concentrate the powers of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev by stripping former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of lifetime posts a week after deadly protests swept across the Central Asian country.

