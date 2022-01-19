New Mexico GOP lawmaker has 'no regrets whatsoever' after signing frivolous electoral certificate

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:23 Hits: 7

An alternative electoral certificate signed by multiple Republican lawmakers in New Mexico was reportedly sent to the national archives, and those who supported are making it clear they make no apologies for their actions.

Speaking to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Jewel Powdrell, dismissed concerns about the document. "Now that the election is over, why are we talking about it?" he asked, laughing. "How can you undermine an election that had already been done?"

Powdrell also insisted that his purpose for signing the certificate was "to say I support the Republican Party" as he claimed it was not an effort to undermine the integrity of the election process.

Per the Las Cruces Sun-News, “the parallel certification was undertaken ‘on the understanding that it might later be determined that we are the duly elected and qualified Electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America from New Mexico.’”

Details about the bogus electoral certificates are coming to light. According to American Oversight, New Mexico was one of six states where Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters created fake electoral certificates. The same types of documents were also created in multiple battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Like Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D), New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (D) has transferred the Republican-backed version of New Mexico's electoral certificate to U.S. Attorney Fred J. Federici. The New Mexico AG also released a statement about the document.

“Election laws are the foundation of our democracy and must be respected," Balderas said in a statement. "While review under state law is ongoing, we have referred this matter to the appropriate federal law-enforcement authorities and will provide any assistance they deem necessary."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/01/new-mexico-gop-lawmaker-has-no-regrets-whatsoever-after-signing-frivolous-electoral-certificate/