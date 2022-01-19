'It’s performance art': George Conway slams Ron DeSantis’ 'pathetic' election monitoring plan

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:25 Hits: 10

Pandering to conspiracy theorists who have falsely claimed that widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election, far-right Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed an Office of Election Crimes and Security that would cost $6 million and be part of the state government. Conservative Never Trump attorney George Conway discussed DeSantis’ proposal during a Wednesday, January 19 appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” slamming it as “pathetic” and stressing that the 2020 election was, in fact, incredibly secure.

Conway told “New Day” host John Berman and Kasie Hunt — who was filling in for Berman’s colleague Brianna Keilar — “It is all just play-acting. It's performance art…. It is designed for DeSantis to protect himself (with) the Republican base so that nobody can accuse him of being soft on the great election fraud, the fraudulent fake election fraud of 2020. And it's just pathetic…. It’s just performance art, and it’s so corrosive of our democracy.”

Conway went on to tell Berman and Hunt that not only was the 2020 election not stolen from former President Donald Trump, but also, it was a major achievement for the United States. Hunt, before joining CNN in 2021, hosted the morning show “Way Too Early” on MSNBC.

“This election was actually just a remarkable feat of democracy,” stressed Conway — a blistering Trump critic who, ironically, is married to former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. “It should have been celebrated. We were in the middle of a global pandemic, and yet, we had the greatest turnout we’ve had in, I don’t know, decades, of people coming out to vote.”

READ: Former top FBI official: 'Concerning' Ginni Thomas signed letter saying Jan. 6 participants 'have done nothing wrong'

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/01/ron-desantis-2656434040/