At Least 6 Killed in Suicide Bombing in Somalia

At least six people were killed and ten others wounded in a suicide bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Tuesday evening. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack.

The police said a suicide bomber wearing explosive vests wrapped around his waist blew himself up at a restaurant located near a military training camp in the restive city.

"We can confirm that six people were killed and ten others wounded in the suicide bombing," a police officer who requested anonymity told news agency Xinhua.

Witnesses said rescue operations are underway to rush the wounded to the hospital, adding that the explosion ripped off the roof of the restaurant.

"I have seen heavily armed security forces arriving at the scene," Mukhtar Mohamed, a witness, said.

“It is the third suicide bombing in the capital this month,” outlet AfricaBnn recalled, adding that “with an election due one month from now, there is additionally a lot of political pressure in Somalia.”

Among these military actions is a suicide bomb attack targeting government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, which took place in Mogadishu on Sunday.

"The suicide bomber blew himself up behind the government spokesman's vehicle which was extensively damaged. Nobody else was injured apart from Moalimuu," said Abdifitah Aden, the Police spokesman.

