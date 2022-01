Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 14:30 Hits: 5

Health officials are worried the sheer number of new infections will once again overwhelm the Himalayan country's fragile health care system.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nepal-faces-new-omicron-fueled-coronavirus-surge/a-60481393?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf