Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Germany's former chancellor thanked UN chief Antonio Guterres "and let him know that she would not be taking up the offer." She was reportedly offered the opportunity to chair a high-level advisory body.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/angela-merkel-rejects-united-nations-job-offer/a-60484922?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf