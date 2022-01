Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 17:04 Hits: 6

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a possible leadership challenge as lawmakers within his own Conservative Party seek to remove him. In the latest blow, one Tory parliamentarian defected to the opposition.

